DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FURY HARD TECHNO IS BACK...
NEXT 1000 TICKETS AT 25€
OPEN AIR FORMAT - MORE ARTIST TO BE ANNOUNCED
PLAÇA DE L'ÚNIVERS - LA FIRA BARCELONA
(ENG) Rave is Not a Crime: Unveiling Fury, the New Hard Techno Festival in Barcelona
Fury emerges as Barcelona's...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.