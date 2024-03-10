Top track

Nico Moreno - Beyond the Limits

Fury Hard Techno Festival w/ Nico Moreno

Plaça de l'Univers - Fira Barcelona
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €33

About

FURY HARD TECHNO IS BACK...

NEXT 1000 TICKETS AT 25€

OPEN AIR FORMAT - MORE ARTIST TO BE ANNOUNCED

PLAÇA DE L'ÚNIVERS - LA FIRA BARCELONA

(ENG) Rave is Not a Crime: Unveiling Fury, the New Hard Techno Festival in Barcelona

Fury emerges as Barcelona's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Nico Moreno, Lee Ann Roberts, CLTX and 1 more

Venue

Plaça de l'Univers - Fira Barcelona

Avinguda De La Reina Maria Cristina 2*16, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

