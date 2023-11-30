DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rado, Super Massive Black Holes

miniBar
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Denver's genres mashing conglomerate of styles, RADO keeps both the music and bodies moving.” -Compose Yourself Magazine

Kansas City's jam stalwart's Super Massive Black Holes open the show.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Super Massive Black Holes, Rado

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

