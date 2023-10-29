Top track

Subtract On The Pier | Halloween Edition w/ D-Nox

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier
Sun, 29 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Halloween On The Pier is always a great time! We welcome the legendary veteran DJ D-Nox, who is celebrating 30 years of his DJ career with us, for his Long Beach debut with an extended set. Having played virtually all the best clubs all over the world, he...

Presented by Subtract Music.

Lineup

D’nox, Anton Tumas

Venue

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier

15 39th Pl, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

