Figurative x Groovy Club, Carista and more

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €20.80

About

Pour cette nouvelle soirée Groovy club, Figurative Records invite Carista !

Plus qu’une DJ, Carista a cette capacité sensationnelle à prendre les auditeurs dans des voyages intrigants, tissant sans effort à travers les genres, elle suscite des sourires et...

Présenté par Avènement

Lineup

Carista, Floorfillers

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

