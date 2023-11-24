DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour cette nouvelle soirée Groovy club, Figurative Records invite Carista !
Plus qu’une DJ, Carista a cette capacité sensationnelle à prendre les auditeurs dans des voyages intrigants, tissant sans effort à travers les genres, elle suscite des sourires et...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.