Top track

BANG

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linoleum with: COBRAH (Live) + Guest

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BANG
Got a code?

About

Originally from Gothenburg, Sweden, COBRAH now resides in Stockholm. Upon moving to the city, she quickly became embedded in its underground fetish scene, sending party organizers the Soundcloud link to music she and some friends had made. COBRAH’s talent...

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

COBRAH

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.