Serge Beynaud 911 Afro Motion Xclusiv Live Act !

911 Paris
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VENDREDI 10 Novembre - L'Afro Motion' du 911 est LA référence ultime en matière d'Afrobeats et de vibes caribéennes. Après monsieur DIDI B, on accueille cette fois le Monsieur qu'on ne présente plus Serge Beynaud. Le banger 'c'est Dosé' ou plus récemment '...

Présenté par 911 Xperience.

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

