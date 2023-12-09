DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Noise Frontier on December 9th for Our
Not So Secret Tiki Holiday Takeover at Duett's!
Hog Roast with our friends at Tate Farms, Tiki Cocktails, Frozen Painkillers, Pupu menu, vendors and so much more.
Music with:
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Lost Trans...
