Not So Secret Tiki Takeover and Holiday Party

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Noise Frontier on December 9th for Our

Not So Secret Tiki Holiday Takeover at Duett's!

Hog Roast with our friends at Tate Farms, Tiki Cocktails, Frozen Painkillers, Pupu menu, vendors and so much more.

Music with:

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Lost Trans...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open2:30 pm

