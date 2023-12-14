Top track

Pyro

Nice Swan Records Party

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nice Swan Records are back at The Windmill for a Christmas Boogie on Thurs 14th December 2023. Bringing you on this occassion, The Rills and new signings Kynsy, Ry-Guy and Avice Caro

Lets do it 🏄

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Nice Swan Records.

Lineup

1
Avice Caro, RY-GUY, kynsy and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

