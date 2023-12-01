Top track

Kabasaki & MDA - MDSAKI

Listening Party: "Lindo M, El Indomable"

Sala Insomnio
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.50

About

Post fiesta del concierto de Mda en madrid, donde se presentará en exclusiva su próximo trabajo, "Lindo M, El Indomable" junto a invitadxs sorpresa.

La entrada incluye consumición.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Lineup

MDA

Venue

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

