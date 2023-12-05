DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Apogeo Party

Sala Zeta
Tue, 5 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€7
About

Apogeo fue fundada por Pablo Plo, Mario Hernandez y Chabier Crespo en 2023, unos apasionados de la música urbana y la producción de eventos, con un enfoque en la calidad y la satisfacción del cliente, y nuestra propuesta es la de propulsar los conciertos e...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Apogeo

Venue

Sala Zeta

Calle De Félix Latassa 14, 50006 Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

