Top track

Chris Schweizer - Scorpion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chris Schweizer

M2 Miami
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $27.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chris Schweizer - Scorpion
Got a code?

About

Chris Schweizer returns to M2 alongside a star studded lineup!

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park

Lineup

Chris Schweizer, Luccio

Venue

M2 Miami

1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.