DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BOOK NOW:
UKS BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE ROCK METAL PUNK NIGHT
💀 VOODOO LONDON – NOV EVENT 2023 💀
★ MULTI FLOORS of ALTERNATIVE MUSIC + ENTERTAINMENT
METAL ROCK NUMETAL METALCORE CLASSIC
POP PUNK EMO ALT ROCK PARTY ANTHEMS
+ RRROOOAAARRR-KARAOKE BAR
+...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.