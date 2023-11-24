Top track

VoODOO Alt Rock Party § November Event 2023

Electrowerkz
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BOOK NOW:

UKS BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE ROCK METAL PUNK NIGHT

💀 VOODOO LONDON – NOV EVENT 2023 💀

★ MULTI FLOORS of ALTERNATIVE MUSIC + ENTERTAINMENT

METAL ROCK NUMETAL METALCORE CLASSIC

POP PUNK EMO ALT ROCK PARTY ANTHEMS

+ RRROOOAAARRR-KARAOKE BAR

+...

Presented by Voodoo London.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open10:00 pm

