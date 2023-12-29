DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tronco

Electropura
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€8.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Conxita y Fermí son Tronco. Son hermanos y sus talentos son muy diversos: Fermí hipnotizó una audiencia de 350 personas con un rápido movimiento de cejas. Conxita una vez trazo una linea recta perfecta sin usar regla. Pero la habilidad especial que aquí no...

Organizado por Electropura.

Lineup

Tronco

Venue

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.