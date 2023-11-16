Top track

Daydream

Hearing Aid Beige (Solo Set)

Two Palms
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

After a string of shows around Mexico and Hong Kong, Simon Hampshire, songwriter from Hearing Aid Beige, is back in the UK. He's developed an intimate and beautiful solo set re-imagining the songs he created with the Devon five-piece. The nostalgic vocal h...

Presented by Spotlight.

Lineup

Friktion, Hearing Aid Beige

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

