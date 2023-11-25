Top track

Phran - Dan#1

Ameba Parkfest Hospitalet 2023

Parc de la Remonta
Sat, 25 Nov, 1:00 pm
DJBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡AMEBA Parkfest está de vuelta! Tras el éxito de la pasada edición de mayo en el Castillo de Montjuïc, por el que pasaron más de 12.000 personas a lo largo del día, AMEBA vuelve a la carga con una nueva edición de AMEBA Parkfest. La mejor música electrónic...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por AMEBA Barcelona.

Lineup

5
Nahoomie, Phran, Sofy Suars and 5 more

Venue

Parc de la Remonta

Carrer De Carles Martí Feced, 08901 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

