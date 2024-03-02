Top track

Suicide Silence

The Factory
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€27.25

About

Hero Booking in collaborazione con Hellfire Booking sono felici di presentare per la prima volta a Verona l'arrivo di una colonna portante del deathcore mondiale : i SUICIDE SILENCE per il loro "Remember... You Must Die Tour 2024".

In apertura i DESPITE E...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hero Booking.

Lineup

Despite Exile, Suicide Silence

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

