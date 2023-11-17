DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Palas Club

Cadavra
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Palas club vuelve de nuevo con su cita mensual este Noviembre con unos amigos llegados desde Estocolmo.

Natural Goofy dueño del sello Planka records y fiel amante de los vinilos y Kalkyl dueño de club Neu sin uno de los principales de Estocolmo. Ambos con...

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Jordi Castell

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.