Top track

Rufus Miller - Annihilation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soundmaker Christmas Party

The George Tavern
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rufus Miller - Annihilation
Got a code?

About

4 well good bands, all proper mates, all heavy with a thread of industrial gothness running through. A Christmas party for them and a Christmas party for you. Jung Death (DJ) will provide you with sweet transitions and play you out till close.

This is an...

Presented by Soundmaker.

Lineup

Hikikomori, Art Lever, Rufus Miller

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.