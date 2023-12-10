DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OSR: The Experience

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Have you been to the brunch?!

''THIS IS NOT A BRUNCH IT'S AN EXPERIENCE'

Now is your opportunity to enjoy The Experience; 6 hours of non-stop partying.

The OSR Experience is an immersive gathering that strictly revolves around the music and the high ene...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Old School R&B Brunch.

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.