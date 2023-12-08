Top track

Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giovanni Truppi

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa
Got a code?

About

GIOVANNI TRUPPI TORNA CON UNO SPECIALE TOUR E UNA PUBBLICAZIONE STRAORDINARIA PER FESTEGGIARE IL DECENNALE DI “IL MONDO È COME TE LO METTI IN TESTA”

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Giovanni Truppi

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.