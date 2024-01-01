DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco & Debauchery • New Years Eve 2023

Heartbreakers
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 9:00 am
DJSouthampton
£9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Disco & Debauchery RETURNS to Heartbreakers for a night of Disco vs Punk to draw 2023 to a close and welcome 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open9:00 am
100 capacity

