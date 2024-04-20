DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A celebration of Fania Records
60th Anniversary 1964-2024
with
Orchestra Mambo International
In 2024, the legendary New York Latin music label Fania Records celebrates it's 60th anniversary.
Fania Records was founded in 1964 by Dominican musician John...
