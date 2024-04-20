DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Celebration Of Fania Records

The Forge
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A celebration of Fania Records

60th Anniversary 1964-2024

with

Orchestra Mambo International

In 2024, the legendary New York Latin music label Fania Records celebrates it's 60th anniversary.

Fania Records was founded in 1964 by Dominican musician John...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.