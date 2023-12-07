Top track

Carlos Truly - Why Suffer??

Carlos Truly, Rent For Cheryl, Autopolitan

Musica
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12.36

About

As a reserved kid growing up in Brooklyn, Carlos Hernandez would spend his subway rides bumping Al Green and Beethoven on his mp3 player, and weekends writing classical music on his mom’s piano. As a teenager he began singing his private thoughts into a mi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carlos Truly

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

