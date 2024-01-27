Top track

Psyk - Automatic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KLUB VERBOTEN x BERLIN

Secret Location, Berlin
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Psyk - Automatic
Got a code?

About

* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *

.

/// ABOUT KLUB VERBOTEN

Klub Verboten launched in 2016 and is a provider of contemporary pro-pervert spaces. A community bound by modern human interaction. A grassroots movement matured into tens of thousands of...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Klub Verboten.

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, Berlin

Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.