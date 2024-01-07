DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Trivia at OWL with NYCTriviaLeague

Our Wicked Lady
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday Trivia at OWL with NYCTriviaLeague

6PM

Prizes/Drinks for winning teams

FREE!

@nyctrivialeague

21+

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.