Glitterer ("Rationale" Record Release Show)

Songbyrd
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Glitterer - The Race
About

Glitterer is a band from Washington, D.C. Initially, and for some time, it was a solo project: a man and his laptop, with occasional in-studio and onstage assistance from other human beings. Four records, including two full-length albums on Anti-, were rel...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Glitterer, Fury

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

