Space

The Arch
Fri, 29 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Space are bringing their gritty brand of pop to The Arch! Performing the best hits from their discography, including songs from the classic albums Spiders and Tin-planet, Space are set to deliver a fantastic evening of edgy Britpop that will captivate the...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Space

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

