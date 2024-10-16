DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trusty Hogs: Live from the Cheerful Earful Podcast Festival

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 16 Oct 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

A live recording of hit podcast Trusty Hogs, hosted by Catherine Bohart and Helen Bauer plus their loyal Hoglet, Andrew White. They’ll solve listener problems, share their lives, and generally be chaotic and hilarious with the h...

This is an 16+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Catherine Bohart, Helen Bauer

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

