Habitat

Canvas 2
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£8.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Habitat. Every Saturday

Dancehall / Afrobeat / Amapiano / Trap / RnB / Funky

Strictly fire riddim

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Habitat MCR.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tone Rarri, Faro, AK Gramm

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open11:00 pm

