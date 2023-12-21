DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeremiah Chiu & Josh Johnson Duo (Piano, Modular, Sax, Electronics)

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
At select dates on Jeremiah's recent U.S. tour—supporting his solo record "In Electric Time" (International Anthem)—audiences saw him experimenting with live piano improvisations sampled and manipulated in-real-time via his modular synthesizer to stunning,...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

