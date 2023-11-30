DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday 30th November 2023 Sambrooks Comedy @ Sambrooks Brewery Wandsworth SW18
Rory O Hanlon, Jimmy Mcghie , Dee Allum , Jenan Younis Plus Special Guest TBC & host Sion James
Plus A Free Third of a Pint of Sambrook's Beer on arrival before 7pm
