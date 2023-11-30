DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sambrooks Brewery Comedy : Rory O Hanlon + more

Sambrook's Brewery Tap
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday 30th November 2023 Sambrooks Comedy @ Sambrooks Brewery Wandsworth SW18

Rory O Hanlon, Jimmy Mcghie , Dee Allum , Jenan Younis Plus Special Guest TBC & host Sion James

Plus A Free Third of a Pint of Sambrook's Beer on arrival before 7pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

2
Rory O Hanlon, Dee Allum, Jenan Younis and 2 more

Venue

Sambrook's Brewery Tap

1 Bellwether Lane, The Ram Quarter, 40 Ram St, London SW18 1UR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

