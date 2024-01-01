DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Año Nuevo on Fayer

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 8:30 am
DJValencia
€21.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡¡Como manda la tradición, Año Nuevo se escribe con F de Fayer!!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fayer Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Edu Imbernon, Pole Position, Mike Gannu and 2 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 am

