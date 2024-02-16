DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Colonie De Vacances

La Rayonne
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€25.50
La Colonie de Vacances est un dispositif unique de 'sound system quadriphonique' qui place le public au centre de 4 scènes, pour une expérience sonique singulière.

Issue de la réunion de quatre groupes de la scène rock bruitiste hexagonale (Electric Elect...

Présenté par Le Bazar
La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

