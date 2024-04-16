Top track

Midas Fall - Dancing in the Dark

Midas Fall

Sunny Red
Tue, 16 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Combining elements of electronica, post-rock and alternative rock with progressive and gothic undertones, Scottish band Midas Fall have carved a distinctive and captivating sound, creating taut, shimmering soundscapes led by the hauntingly melancholic voca...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Midas Fall

Venue

Sunny Red

Hansastraße 41, 81373 München, Deutschland
Doors open7:30 pm

