Top track

Kaivon & Slushii - Sober

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kaivon – 2024 Ultraviolet Album Tour

PLATFORM
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kaivon & Slushii - Sober
Got a code?

About

Sub Conscious Productions Presents:

KAIVON - 2024 Ultraviolet Album Tour

Platform - 400 Walnut St Des Moines, IA

March 21 - Doors at 8:30pm

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sub Conscious Productions

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.