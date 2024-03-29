Top track

Van Houten

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£9.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

IDK
About

Van Houten’s core is based on life long friendship, an inability to exist without each other, and an obsession with creating a sonic mixing pot of intimate lo-fi rock and cavernous Shoegaze. Their sound envelops the listener, combining upbeat pop melodies...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Van Houten

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

