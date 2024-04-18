DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luis Ake - Horse Trance Tour 2024

Im Wizemann
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Drei geöffnete Hemdknöpfe, ein Dekolleté bis zum Solarplexus, gut geschnittener Zwirn am athletischen Leib – das ist der erste Eindruck von Luis Ake, einem Gegenwartskünstler, um den ein Haufen Fragen geistert. Hat er wirklich eine Maschine gebaut, die Lie...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency & Music Circus Concertbüro GmbH & Co. KG.

Luis Ake

Im Wizemann

Quellenstraße 7, 70376 Stuttgart, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

