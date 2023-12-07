Top track

OMAR - Be Thankful (feat. Erykah Badu)

Omar & Michele Manzo Music Assembly + SOAD party

Sghetto Club
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsBologna
From €20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Unica data italiana per Omar Lye-Fook, uno dei più grandi talenti soul che il Regno Unito abbia prodotto negli ultimi 40 anni e che, dai suoi esordi nel 1990, continua a riscuotere un grande successo tra pubblico e critica, annoverando tra le collaborazion...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Sghetto Club

Lineup

Venue

Sghetto Club

Via Emilio Zago, 16, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

