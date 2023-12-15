Top track

Deriansky - basilico

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Border 7

EXP - Caffè Delle Esposizioni
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deriansky - basilico
Got a code?

About

BORDER #7 w/ Alda, Deriansky, Brandon Livio & Satoru.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Border
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Deriansky, ALDA

Venue

EXP - Caffè Delle Esposizioni

Via Nazionale 194a, 00184 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.