Nicolaj Serjotti- Side A Side B Release Show

BIKO
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
Nicolaj Serjotti- Side A Side B Release Show
Special Guests: Marco Fracasia & Rareș

Evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI
Arci Membership Card Mandatory

Voce fuori dagli schemi nel panorama rap italiano, torna ad un anno di distanz...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

