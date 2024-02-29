Top track

Fox Stevenson (live)

DOCK B
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Allo Floride présente : Fox Stevenson à Dock B le 29 février 2024. L’artiste britannique Fox Stevenson connaît un succès fulgurant grâce à un style unique. Dans un monde qui préfère souvent que l'on choisisse "l'un ou l'autre", Fox est l'un des rares à vou...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Fox Stevenson

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

