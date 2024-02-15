Top track

Aaron Frazer - Can’t Leave It Alone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aaron Frazer w/ Los Tranquilos

The Paramount
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aaron Frazer - Can’t Leave It Alone
Got a code?

About

Aaron Frazer

Soft-spoken with the look of a slightly disaffected 1950s matinee idol, Aaron Frazer possesses a unique voice that's both contemporary and timeless. The Los Angeles-based, Baltimore-raised songwriter first came into the international spotligh...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aaron Frazer

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.