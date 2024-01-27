DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOMEL

Transbordeur
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24.50
Après une année 2021 qui comptabilise des signatures chez AOC Records et Allo Floride, la sortie de son premier EP « I Left School For This », Bomel comptabilise aujourd’hui plus de 2 millions de streams toutes plateformes confondues, et enchaine les dates...

Présenté par Le Bazar

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
