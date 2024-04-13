Top track

Ozric Tentacles - Crumplepenny

Ozric Tentacles | 40th Anniversary

Capitol
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il concerto che celebra il primo tour italiano degli OZRIC del 1994

Una delle band più influenti emerse dalla scena dei festival del Regno Unito, gli 𝐎𝐙𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐒 si sono formati durante il solstizio del Free Festival di Stonehenge del 19...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Ozric Tentacles

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

