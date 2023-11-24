DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Femme Capital

La Maison des Métallos
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
TheatreParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ann Raynd, cette figure des années 30 à l'origine de nos cauchemars contemporains.

Sylvain Cartigny et Mathieu Bauer inventent, avec l’Orchestre de Spectacle de Montreuil, une fable musicale où le collectif est un antidote à la philosophie de l’égoïsme....

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Lineup

Mathieu Bauer

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:15 pm

