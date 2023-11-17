DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please join us for drinks and charity at Sant'olina Beverly Hills between 7pm-9pm on Friday 17th November, 2023
Attire: Cocktail
All ticket proceeds will be used to purchase gifts for the children of low income families in LA.
Gift donations also encour...
