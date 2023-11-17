DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

S.N.O. Family Foundation & Start Here LA Toy Drive

Sant'olina Beverly Hills
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
SocialWest Hollywood
$41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Please join us for drinks and charity at Sant'olina Beverly Hills between 7pm-9pm on Friday 17th November, 2023

Attire: Cocktail

All ticket proceeds will be used to purchase gifts for the children of low income families in LA.

Gift donations also encour...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by START HERE EMPOWERMENT & SNO FAMILY FOUNDATION.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Sant'olina Beverly Hills

9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California 90210, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.