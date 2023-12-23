Top track

Radkey X-MAS Evil Eve feat The Ugly Cowboys, Utilitarians

recordBar
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Growing up in small-town Saint Joseph, Mo., brothers Dee, Isaiah, and Solomon Radke enrolled in rock 'n' roll high school as their ticket out of Nowheresville. The brothers played their first show opening for Fishbone in 2011 and haven't looked back since....

This is an 18+ event / Minors allowed with Parent or Guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Radkey

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

