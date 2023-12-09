Top track

DAWA x INNIT [feat. JAHLYS]

GIGI'S PARADISCO
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les collectifs |D/A\W/A\ et INNIT joignent leurs univers le temps d’une croisière sonore nocturne aux influences multiples. Retrouvez-nous le SAMEDI 09 DÉCEMBRE au GIGI'S PARADISCO de 23H à 06H, et immergez-vous avec nous au gré de live shows et de sets...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par |D/A\W/A\.

Lineup

Diyou, Mosofè

Venue

GIGI'S PARADISCO

17 Rue D'enghien, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

