Les collectifs |D/A\W/A\ et INNIT joignent leurs univers le temps d’une croisière sonore nocturne aux influences multiples. Retrouvez-nous le SAMEDI 09 DÉCEMBRE au GIGI'S PARADISCO de 23H à 06H, et immergez-vous avec nous au gré de live shows et de sets...
