GA-20

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"If you care to know how a rowdy 1950s Chicago juke joint sounded, GA-20 are here to help. They keep things simple and fierce…scything, growling riffs, driving grooves, blistering boogies and defiant vocals." – The Guardian (UK)

"100% Blues….A pure marvel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.

Lineup

GA‐20

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
260 capacity

