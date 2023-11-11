DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Urbano 2

Nova Club Catania
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJCatania
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PT.2

CLUB URBANO pwrd by @4422fortheculture @basement_ct

SpikeLean + Sl3yer 🇮🇹 + GGG 🇮🇹 + Too2real 🇮🇹

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Nova club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Nova Club Catania

Vicolo Flavio Gioia 16, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

